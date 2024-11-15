MLB News: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto earn league honors for 2024 season performances

Despite losing the World Series, two of the best New York Yankees players, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, earned a special spot on an exclusive league list.

Aaron Judge had a solid 2024 MLB season playing alongside his former teammate Juan Soto with the New York Yankees. The team made it to the World Series but unfortunately lost to the Dodgers. Despite the setback, both players earned a special honor.

According to recent results, Judge and Soto were selected to the All-MLB First Team. Both players were named to the outfield alongside World Series champion Mookie Betts. They were the only Yankees players to make the First or Second Team in 2024.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Judge has been named to the All-MLB Team since 2021, with three selections to the First Team and one to the Second Team in 2023. On the other hand, Juan Soto has also earned four All-MLB honors, but 2024 marks his first appearance since 2021, when he was named to the First Team.

It’s worth noting that this honor was established in 2019. Soto received a Second Team honor that year while playing for the Washington Nationals. The 2024 edition marks his first time wearing the Yankees’ pinstripes.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees jokes with Aaron Judge #99 during the 4th inning of Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.

Who Were the First Yankees Players to Win This Honor?

In the 2019 edition, two Yankees players made the First and Second Teams—second baseman DJ LeMahieu and reliever Aroldis Chapman, respectively. LeMahieu became the first Yankee to win this honor in back-to-back years. Among current players, Gerrit Cole was one of the first to receive the honor in 2020 as a Second Team selection.

Who Holds the Record for Most All-MLB Team Appearances?

Shohei Ohtani currently holds the record with seven All-MLB Team appearances, five of which are First Team selections and two Second Team honors. Following him is Mookie Betts, with five appearances—four First Team and one Second Team. These two lead in First Team selections.