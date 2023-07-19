Jordan Poole and Draymond Green don’t get along, and it’s pretty obvious by now. Recently, the Golden State Warriors star shed some light on what went down with him and his former teammate last offseason.

“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue, of course, happens over time. And you usually aren’t just triggered by something that fast to that degree. This is a team, nobody on my team is triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on,” Green said on Patrick Beverley’s podcast.

Notably, it seems like those comments didn’t sit well with the Washington Wizards’ star old man, as he took to Twitter to rip Green’s behavior, going as far as to say that he avoided him for a full year.

Draymond Green Gets In Back-And-Forth With Jordan Poole’s Father

“I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as b—- and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want,“ Poole’s father tweeted.

As one would expect, it didn’t take long before that tweet found the four-time NBA champion’s way, and he fired back at the Poole patriarch with some threatening words.

“That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men,” Green replied.

This feud won’t go away any time soon, and it’ll be more than interesting to see how these two players handle themselves when the Warriors and the Wizards square off next season.