The Golden State Warriors initially thought Jordan Poole could be Stephen Curry’s heir and successor. But it didn’t take long before they realized that signing him to a contract extension had been a mistake.

Reports state that all the money got to his head, and he started handling himself a little differently. He refused to be held accountable, took public shots at his coach, and even snubbed his veterans when they reached out to him.

Of course, one may think that it was his altercation with Draymond Green that led to this. However, a report by Jason Dumas states that it was actually Steve Kerr the one who wanted him out.

Steve Kerr Wanted The Warriors To Trade Jordan Poole

“I honestly think the relationship between him (Jordan Poole) and Steve was more of what got him traded than the relationship with him and Draymond Green,” Dumas reported. “I just think Steve was kind of fed up with the fact that Jordan was kind of huffing and puffing that he wasn’t in the right role for him”.

“I think that had more to do with him being moved than that punch,” Dumas added. “That punch didn’t help and his and Draymond’s relationship wasn’t great. But I think Steve was more fed up than anything”.

Kerr has gone the extra mile to develop a winning culture and a team-first mentality in the Bay area, and Poole clearly had different thoughts in mind, which is why he’s no longer there.

It was a big blow to the Warriors’ future, and they’ll miss his scoring punch off the bench. But winning teams do what winning teams do, and they can’t afford to have someone with an attitude in the locker room.