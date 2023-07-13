Not so long ago, the Golden State Warriors had made it clear that they thought Jordan Poole was going to be the next big thing in the NBA. Even though he was statistically the worst player in the league in his rookie season, they stood by him and developed him.

Poole broke out after a stint in the G-League and proved to be better than originally expected, earning himself a spot in the rotation and a big payday with a huge contract extension.

However, team insider Jason Dumas reports that all the money may have gotten to Poole’s head, as he demanded to be treated like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Notably, he had to earn his stripes first.

Jordan Poole Wanted Superstar Treatment From The Warriors

“The punch [by Draymond Green] was kind of like the cherry on top, but there was some festering way before that during the season that had nothing to do with the punch,” Dumas said on The Morning Roast.

“He just wanted more playing time. He wanted to start, he wanted a role,” Dumas added. “Whether you think this is fair or not, he wanted to get treated like Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson), and Dray (Draymond Green), and he noticed that, in his opinion, wasn’t equal treatment; (he) didn’t appreciate it.”

The Warriors wanted Poole to embrace a bigger role and eventually become the face of the franchise, but his attitude didn’t help. Now, he’ll have to forge his own path somewhere else.