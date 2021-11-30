Enes Kanter Freedom took another shot at LeBron James and claimed that even his teammates know that he's not a true activist. Check out what he said.

Even if he's not too famous as an NBA player, Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter has made a name for himself among activists and those who advocate for freedom and social justice. Others simply know him for his constant jabs at LeBron James.

Kanter, who recently became an American citizen, has been on a years-long standoff with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling him out for human rights violations and accusing him of sending goons to kill him.

Now, the former Utah Jazz player has legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom and recently talked about the perks that come with living in the U.S. and how people should value the freedom of speech they have.

Enes Kanter Becomes An American Citizen, Changes Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

"People should feel really blessed to be in America," Kanter said on the Tucker Carlson Show. "They love to criticize it but when you live in a country like Turkey, you appreciate the freedoms you have here. I feel like they should just keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world and they should focus on their freedoms and their human rights and democracy."

Kanter Says Everybody Knows LeBron James Is A Fake Activist

And, as per usual, Kanter didn't waste the chance to take another shot at his number one enemy, claiming that even LeBron's teammates know that he's just a fake activist and does all those things for PR purposes:

"I had so many conversations with LeBron’s ex-teammates and even they are the one that told me that LeBron, all he’s doing is own PR and everything he’s doing trying to stand up for things is not that he really feels about it," Kanter told CNN.

James has made a name for himself for being a huge philantroprist and even opened his own school in Ohio. Then again, his stance on China's situation has prompted plenty of criticism, so maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle.