NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers get player back from injured reserve for game vs Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep their streak alive in the 2024 NFL season, and they will have a new option on the defensive side of the team. Head coach Mike Tomlin‘s team will visit the Philadelphia Eagles and will be able to use a player activated from injured reserve.

The challenge of winning in Philadelphia is a complex one for the Steelers, who have failed to take the victory from the Eagles‘ home since 1965. From that year on, Pittsburgh lost all ten games it played there. The 10-3 record of the AFC North leaders suggests that this is the best time to try to achieve the win, especially if they also add recovered players.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, has won nine straight games and boasts a remarkable 11-2 record, making them a candidate for an 11th straight home win over the Steelers. At the same time, the Eagles will have to prove there are no hard feelings between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts after their recent drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which player returns from injured reserve on Tomlin’s Steelers?

Mike Tomlin welcomes the return of a backup piece on defense. The player who was activated from injured reserve and could play against the Eagles is none other than veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who has recorded one catch and eight total tackles in seven games this season.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Advertisement

What injury did Adams have to go on injured reserve?

Tomlin’s Steelers had decided to place Adams on injured reserve. This was due to a severe knee injury to the 29-year-old defensive tackle, who had been unavailable since Week 7 after playing six games in the current campaign.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick makes a stunning admission about Steelers QB Russell Wilson

The former Green Bay Packers player’s return comes at the right time, as Tomlin was looking to add depth at defensive line. At the same time, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is sidelined with a groin injury, and Adams joins the roster as an option against the Eagles.