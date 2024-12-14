Former NBA champion sparks debate with comparison between Thunder’s Jalen Williams and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics captured the NBA championship last season by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals, with Jaylen Brown playing a pivotal role and earning Finals MVP honors. Brown’s performances cemented his status among the league’s top players. However, an NBA champion sparked debate this week by drawing comparisons between Brown and Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising star Jalen Williams.

“I think Jalen Williams is a premier player in the league,” Jeff Teague remarked on his Club 520 podcast this week. The 36-year-old, a 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, praised the young small forward’s impressive performance in his third NBA season and drew comparisons to the Boston Celtics star.

“I compare him to a JB kind of player—Jaylen Brown. I think they’re very similar,” Teague continued, leaving his co-hosts stunned. He elaborated further: “Both can attack the basket really well, capable 3-point shooters, good defenders. I compare them two. I think he’s a young Jaylen Brown.”

Teague’s bold claim didn’t go unchallenged. Co-host Bishop Henn disagreed, arguing, “No, he’s not as good right now. If you put Jalen Williams on a team solo, it’s different than if Jaylen Brown was on the team solo.” Undeterred, Teague doubled down on his stance. “(Expletive), he is (as good as Brown). I’m saying he is,” Teague asserted, adding, “Why not? Go check the stats. You put Jalen Williams on the Celtics right now, it’s going to be the same (expletive).”

Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics controls the ball during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Brown vs. Williams: How they compare

Teague’s comparison equates an established NBA star, Jaylen Brown, with a young talent still carving his path in the league, Jalen Williams. Brown has continued his stellar form this season, playing a pivotal role alongside Jayson Tatum in the Celtics’ strong performance.

Brown is averaging 24.5 points per game, ranking as the NBA’s 17th-leading scorer, along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Williams is making strides as a young star, averaging 21.8 points (35th in the league) and surpassing Brown in rebounds (6.1) and assists (5.0).

While Teague’s claim might be premature, Williams’ numbers at just 23 years old showcase his immense potential. As the Thunder aim to become a dominant force in the Western Conference, Williams could soon solidify himself as one of the league’s brightest stars.

Draymond Green also praises Williams

Teague isn’t the only NBA personality singing Jalen Williams’ praises. Last week, Draymond Green highlighted the Thunder star’s versatility, even ranking him above Tyrese Haliburton in potential. “Jalen is 6’9″, can pass, shoot, get to the cup. Two weeks ago, he played center, then switched to point guard,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.