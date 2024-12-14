Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on Bucks' amazing season turnaround after NBA Cup semifinal victory

This Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks secured their spot in the NBA Cup Finals with a 110-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The star of the evening was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who delivered a brilliant performance with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. After the game, he outlined the Bucks’ goals for this campaign.

“We’ve changed our season around,” Giannis said in a post-game interview with TNT Sports, reflecting on the team’s recent resurgence. “But we’ve got to keep going. The job is not done so far. We’ve got to keep playing together and hope we get better.”

The Bucks endured a rough start to the 2024-25 NBA season, losing eight of their first 10 games. Antetokounmpo acknowledged the issues that plagued the team early on. “In the beginning of the season, we tried to do it by ourselves. It had a bad effect on the team,” he explained, emphasizing the need for a change in approach.

That shift came when the Bucks adopted a team-first mentality, which transformed their fortunes. “We figured out we have to compete as a team, move the ball as a team, compete together,” Giannis added. This newfound cohesion propelled Milwaukee to an impressive 12-3 run. “We trust each other. We play together. There’s no more hero ball.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays against the Detroit Pistons in a NBA Cup game at Little Caesars Arena.

Bucks beat Hawks to advance

The path to the NBA Cup Final wasn’t easy. The Bucks entered the fourth quarter trailing the Hawks by a single point. “They were feeling comfortable, getting to their spots,” Giannis said, describing Atlanta’s control of the game at times. However, Milwaukee made key adjustments down the stretch. “We got stops. That was the most important thing… We were able to disrupt their offense.”

On what led Milwaukee to victory, Antetokounmpo emphasized the importance of team play. “We were moving the ball, playing team basketball, getting to our spots, knocking down a few shots down the stretch. That’s why we were able to get the win,” he said. He also shared his straightforward approach to success: “Enjoy the game, take it a possession at a time… That’s it. If we compete, we’ll win the game.”

What’s next for the Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Atlanta Hawks secured their spot in the NBA Cup final, bringing them just 48 minutes away from clinching the title. Now, they await their opponent, as two of the Western Conference’s top teams—the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets—battle for their place in the final this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

The winner of that matchup will face Milwaukee in the decisive game, scheduled for next Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Until then, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will prepare, buoyed by their recent success and confident in their promising prospects for the remainder of the season.