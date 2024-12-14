NFL issues heavy fine to Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's teammate after action vs Raiders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a solid victory last week over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season. However, the Bucs were unable to avoid the fine imposed on one of the key weapons of the team led by star Baker Mayfield.

As it does every Saturday, the NFL releases the fines for unsportsmanlike conduct and risky plays between players in the league. On many occasions, the rules are pushed to the limit, but in most cases, the organization defines the penalties according to the danger of the actions. In this case, the Bucs were sanctioned for a key member of their roster.

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness while using the helmet on a run in Tampa Bay’s game-winning drive against the Raiders. The information was announced by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The punishment is purely financial and is particularly high for its amount. Mayfield’s Bucs teammate will be eligible to play when his team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 of the NFL season, a game that is crucial to the team’s playoff chances.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Mayfield has completed 306 passes for 3329 yards and 28 touchdowns in the current campaign, which is the figure of the Buccaneers. One aspect to consider is that the Bucs quarterback has already thrown 13 interceptions in 13 games so far this season, so he has room for improvement in his game.

Next four games of the season for the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will close out the regular season with four crucial games to keep their postseason aspirations alive. At the moment, Mayfield’s team sits atop the NFC South with a 7-6 record, but they cannot afford to get complacent with their pursuers close behind.

In Week 15, they face Justin Herbert’s Chargers, who are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The following week, the Bucs will visit the Dallas Cowboys before closing out the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, two divisional rivals.

