The Detroit Pistons continue to humiliate themselves in the final games to close out the year in the NBA. The Pistons have a horrendous 2-28 record so far in the year and have lost 27 straight.

The latest defeat came at the hands of the 500. Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening but the writing is on the wall that few will survive such a bad season.

The losing streak began on October 30th and has continued to the last week of the year. Many oddsmakers have already put out odds as to when the Pistons will win their next game, with that victory paying as high as +2000 if it occurs in the second week of January.

Social Media trolls the Detroit Pistons

On X, things have been taken to the side of comedy as Pistons fans are trying to see the brighter side of 27 games without a win. NBA Memes tweeted a picture of the WNBA champions and asked the question if the Pistons can beat the Las Vegas Aces.

“When you look at records, you think of coaches. I’m sure players don’t want that attached to the name on the jersey. It’s been heavy for a while. That’s the nature of this kind of losing streak” were the comments of bewildered coach Monty Williams of his team’s loss to the Nets.