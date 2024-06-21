Ecuador has improved a lot in recent times and will not want to go unnoticed in this Copa America 2024. Although Leonardo Campana is going through a successful moment in the MLS, he will have to watch this tournament from home.

Inter Miami striker is just 3 goals away from surpassing Gonzalo Higuain as the top scorer in the history of David Beckham’s club. Needless to say, he is currently ahead of Lionel Messi in the scoring charts.

Campana was initially part of the pre-roster for being part of Ecuador’s squad, but Spanish coach Felix Sanchez decided to leave him out. With the great form he is currently in, many people must be wondering why he was left out of the squad.

Leonardo Campana out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Leonardo Campana will not be part of Ecuador’s national team is because coach Felix Sanchez decided to bring a striker with different qualities, a tactical decision.

There was only room for one more striker and the Spanish coach decided to include Jordy Caicedo from Atlas (Mexico) along with Kevin Rodriguez and the experienced and top scorer of the national team, Enner Valencia.