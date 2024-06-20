The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder is now back with Colo Colo but was left off Ricardo Gareca’s squad.

Why is Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile in Copa America 2024?

Arturo Vidal has left an indelible mark on Chilean football, solidifying his legacy as one of the nation’s greatest midfielders. His journey with La Roja spans over a decade, during which he played a pivotal role in Chile‘s resurgence as a footballing powerhouse.

Vidal’s crowning achievement came in 2015 when he helped Chile win their first major international trophy, the Copa America, on home soil. His tenacious style, leadership qualities, and knack for scoring crucial goals earned him widespread acclaim and admiration among Chilean fans.

Vidal’s two Copa America titles and two World Cup appearances are part of his illustrious career, amassing 34 goals in 142 caps. However, new manager Ricardo Gareca opted not to include him in the 2024 Copa America squad.

Vidal no longer in Chile’s plans

The reason behind Vidal’s omission from Ricardo Gareca’s plans is attributed to a generational shift. While Vidal was initially part of the pre-roster, Gareca ultimately chose a different direction for the team.

Arturo Vidal of Chile runs with the ball during a match between Paraguay and Chile as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers on November 11, 2021.

Reflecting on his exclusion, Vidal remarked, “It’s not a footballing matter, it’s a decision by the coach. He has every right to choose his players and those he believes will perform well in the Copa America. I would have loved to be there.”