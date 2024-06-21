The experienced striker from America Henry Martin won’t be part of Mexico’s national team for the Copa America 2024.

Mexico will try to erase their last Copa America performance given back in 2016 where they were humiliated by losing 7-0 against Chile. It has been 8 years since that tragic result, but it’s something the fans will never forget.

For this year, coach Jaime Lozano completely overhauled the national team, leaving out key players who had previously been called up, such as Henry Martin. A big surprise for every Mexican.

Today, not only is Henry Martin America’s captain, but he is also one of the top 10 scorers in the club’s history. So many people must be wondering why Lozano left this player out.

Henry Martin out of Copa America 2024

The reason why Henry Martin is out of Mexico’s national roster is because coach Jaime Lozano wants to give more room and relevance to the young promises that emerge in Mexican soccer.

According to several Mexican media, another reason is that the player has not had any rest with either America or the national team.

America’s captain was asked about his absence from the Copa America, and he answered: ‘I’m not upset at all. It’s something that has to be done; they have to keep insisting, bringing in young players who can also show themselves. It’s a great competition that is coming up, and they have to represent the team with pride”.