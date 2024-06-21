Switzerland face off against Germany in what will the Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Switzerland face off against Germany in what will the Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we provide the likely lineups for both teams, including formations and the players expected to feature in this captivating encounter.

[Watch Switzerland vs Germany live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is the most anticipated duel in Group A, and a match that will be closely watched not only by the fans of these two nations, but also by the other two members of the group: Hungary and Scotland, who may be affected by the result of Switzerland’s match as they think about qualification for the next round of Euro 2024.

The Swiss team needs only 1 point to secure their place as second in the group, and that is why the result of their match will impact the aspirations of the Hungarians and Scots. Meanwhile, Germany, with qualification already assured, will approach the duel with the peace of mind of knowing that only a draw is needed for them to finish as group leaders.

Switzerland probable lineup

Switzerland know that with the victory they could remain leaders, although they also play with the advantage of knowing that a draw assures them second place.

Switzerland possible lineup: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Germany probable lineup

Germany only need a draw to finish first place. But they must be careful, because defeat would leave them second, having to face a tougher opponent in the next round.

Germany possible lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.