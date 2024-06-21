The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t the winningest franchise anymore in the NBA even with LeBron James as their star. A few days ago, the Boston Celtics broke that historic tie with their spectacular performance against the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic.

The Lakers believed they had a great roster to make a championship run with names like James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent.

However, they were stopped once again by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. Suddenly, everything fell apart. Darvin Ham was fired as head coach and now JJ Redick will be the man in charge.

Paul Pierce mocks Lakers and LeBron James

During the celebrations in Boston after the win over Dallas in the 2024 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce decided to make fun of the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

“If we win the in season tournament, we’re not putting up a banner. Let the Lakers do that. We can make it into a carpet and put it in the hallway or something.”

Last December, the Lakers won the In-Season Tournament and, in a very controversial episode, they hung a banner to commemorate that title. LeBron James was totally on board with that decision.

“I think it’s awesome. To be able to acknowledge wins throughout the course of a marathon, I think that’s pretty cool. That’s the first, the inauguration of it. We were able to win it. So, for our fans that didn’t get an opportunity to be in Vegas, they got an opportunity to kind of share that celebration with us. Share that moment, something that will live on forever for sure here. So, it was a good moment.”