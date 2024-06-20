The Oklahoma City Thunder just made a blockbuster trade to boost their championship hopes in NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the biggest surprise in the NBA during the 2023-2024 regular season. A roster full of young players managed to survived a brutal Western Conference and became the No.1 seed after an impressive 57-25 record.

Names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren emerged as real contenders to threat other stars like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic or Anthony Edwards.

However, their quest to an unexpected championship ended abruptly in the second round of the playoffs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Now, it’s time to take the next step.

Oklahoma City Thunder make blockbuster trade with Bulls

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder just made the first blockbuster trade of the offseason in a shocking operation with the Chicago Bulls.

“The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey. Caruso is entering the final year of his deal and becomes eligible for a four-year, approximately $80M extension exactly six months from the date of this trade. The Thunder made the trade with the hope to have Caruso as an integral player for the long-term.”