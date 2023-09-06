James Harden wants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has every right to do so, especially if Daryl Morey did lie to him in contract negotiations. But his next NBA team would be his fourth in as many years.

Harden has burned every single bridge he’s crossed throughout the course of his career. He hasn’t been happy or satisfied anywhere, and one can only wonder whether he — not his teams — is the problem.

As a matter of fact, one of his former coaches recently put him on blast for constantly giving up on his teams. The former Houston Rockets star doesn’t have a lot of friends left in this league.

Former James Harden Coach Says He’s Unreliable

“As I was told by a source whose coached James Harden in the past that he was talking to another coach that coached James Harden and said, ‘Listen, James is good until he isn’t good,” reported NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk.

At the end of the day, Harden has brought all this upon himself. He’s had more superstar teammates than the average player and has zero championships to show for that.

He hasn’t even been back to the NBA Finals since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder — in which he was a major no-show. So, why should anyone go out of their way to trade for him at this point in his career?