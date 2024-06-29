Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in the last two years, but, surprisingly, they are not favorites to conquer the three-peat. Right now, the San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat for the oddsmakers.

However, Reid and the team’s front office have made the right moves to bring back their star players. Travis Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension and Chris Jones got a five-year, $158 million deal.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes is already locked in for the long term as his agreement is one of the ‘friendliest’ in the NFL for the franchise. He’s been constantly restructuring the ten-year contract to open cap space for the team.

So, even in this scenario, not many experts seem convinced about the Chiefs having a real chance to reach the top again. Now, Reid explains why they might be wrong.

Andy Reid is going for the three-peat with the Chiefs (Getty Images)

Has any team won 3 Super Bowls in a row?

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl three consecutive years. That’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are in front of a remarkable opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the franchises.

It’s not only that their star players are back. In fact, their offense should be more explosive with Kelce, Rashee Rice, rookie Xavier Worthy and especially Hollywood Brown. Reid knows that could be a key factor.

“Both of those two (Worthy and Hollywood Brown) can run well and I think both love to play the game and are good football players. So, I think that will help us. It doesn’t hurt to have downfield speed. We’ve functioned without the great speed down the field and done well, but if you have an opportunity to get somebody that you think is a good player, just not a speed guy, but a good football player, I think you probably need to take advantage of that.”