Kylian Mbappe’s France will play against Belgium for the 2024 Euro round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

The France of Kylian Mbappe and Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium will face each other in the 2024 Euro round of 16. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and expected players set to participate in this compelling encounter.

[Watch France vs Belgium live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

One of the top contenders for the title begins its journey in the knockout phase of Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappe‘s France aim to continue advancing in a tournament where they are considered among the favorites to win, though they understand the challenges ahead will not be easy.

Their opponents will be Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium, which has had inconsistent performances and enters this game as the underdogs. An evenly matched duel is expected between these two strong teams, but Belgium will need to play exceptionally well against a superior France.

France probable lineup

Mbappe’s France are the main favorites, but they know that being overconfident would be a mistake since they face a rival with many good players.

France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Rabiot; Mbappe.

Belgium probable lineup

Despite knowing that they are the underdogs, Belgium are confident of being able to put in a good performance that will allow them to beat the French who are favorites.

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Lukaku.