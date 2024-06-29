Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Benfica winger Angel Di Maria spoke about Lionel Messi's health after the win over Peru in Copa America 2024.

Argentina defeated Peru 2-0 in the last game of the group stage of Copa America 2024 with a brace from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to finish the group stage in first place with a perfect score (9) having won all three matches. After the match, the players were asked about Lionel Messi’s health.

After the victory over Jorge Fossati’s team, the scorer of both goals spoke about the health condition of the Argentinian captain, who was sitting on the substitutes’ bench today: “Leo is fine, I hope we will have him for the next match”.

Benfica winger Angel Di Maria also referred to the Argentine captain’s health when asked about it: “Leo is fine, he is recovering, let’s hope he will be ready for the other game, today the victory is for him”.

In addition to Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria’s comments about Lionel Messi, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez also made reference to the Argentine captain’s health: “It is better for Leo to rest and be in the quarter-final match”.