The United States will take on Uruguay in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and expected players set to participate in this compelling encounter.

After their impressive 5-0 victory against Bolivia, Uruguay has mathematically secured their place in the next round of the Copa America. While their qualification is not yet technically confirmed, it would take a catastrophic combination of results for them to be left out.

There was speculation that coach Marcelo Bielsa would rest some starters, but in the end, that will not be the case. Uruguay will field their best team against a United States side that will also put forth their strongest available lineup. The United States need a victory and will also be watching the outcome of the Panama vs. Bolivia match closely.

USA probable lineup

With the obligation to win, the United States go with the best they have against Marcelo Bielsa‘s tough Uruguay.

USA possible lineup: Horvath; Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah, Reyna; Aaronson, Balogun, Pulisic.

Uruguay probable lineup

Despite having almost assured qualification, Uruguay go with their best men against the United States.

Uruguay possible lineup: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Olaza; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez.