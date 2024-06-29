LeBron James just made an intriguing decision about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James will opt out of his contract with Los Angeles Lakers

After the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers again in the playoffs, no one knew for sure if LeBron James would come back or choose retirement.

A few weeks later, general manager Rob Pelinka started to fulfill the King’s checklist to stay. The first step was firing coach Darvin Ham to bring JJ Redick, a great friend of LeBron.

Then, in a historic move for the NBA, the Lakers selected Bronny James with the No.55 pick of the 2024 Draft. Following that episode, it was inevitable for the legend to make the next move.

Will LeBron James sign a contract extension with the Lakers?

LeBron James will opt out of the final year of his contract which was worth $51.4 million. Although that theoretically puts him on track to become an unrestricted free agent, that won’t happen.

Will LeBron James leave the Lakers?

No. According to a report from Shams Charania, LeBron James’ decision doesn’t mean he’s thinking about another team. Furthermore, with the arrival of Bronny James, the team’s front office is preparing to offer the star what could the final contract of his illustrious career.

LeBron is 39-years old and the next contract with the Lakers could be for three seasons and $162 million. The final chance to win another championship in Los Angeles.