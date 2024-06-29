Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the match for Argentina against Peru and celebrated with Lionel Messi who was in the subtitutes bench for the first time in Copa America 2024.

Argentina play the last match of the group stage against Peru having already qualified for the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024. Despite having an alternative team, Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the match in the 47th minute. After celebrating the goal, he dedicated it to Lionel Messi who celebrated with him with a big hug.

The Argentine team’s goal came two minutes into the second half after a great team play. Benfica winger Angel Di Maria would provide a brilliant assist for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to score the first goal of the match against Peru.

After scoring the goal, Martinez dedicated it to Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who celebrated with him with a big hug.

Why is not Lionel Messi playing against Peru for Copa America 2024?

The reason why Lionel Messi will not play against Peru for the last group stage match of the Copa America 2024 is because he has an adductor discomfort in his right leg and is being preserved against Peru, as Argentina has already qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Argentine captain had felt some discomfort in the second match against Chile at the beginning of the game, but he was able to finish the 90 minutes without being substituted and the coach decided to rest him for this match.