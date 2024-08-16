Former NBA star Shaq couldn't wait and makes incredible acquisition

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, has once again demonstrated his passion for technology and always being at the forefront. The former basketball player, known for his great height and charismatic personality, has decided to make an interesting acquisition.

The former Lakers and Heat player won four NBA championships: three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. In addition, he reached the finals on two more occasions: once with the Orlando Magic in 1995 and another with the Lakers in 2004.

Shaq was awarded the season’s MVP in 2000. He was also part of the NBA‘s best team eight times and was named Finals MVP three times. Let’s not forget his three All-Star Game MVPs, one of which he shared with teammate Kobe Bryant.

What is the incredible acquisition that Shaq has made?

According to information shared by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt, Shaq has opted to purchase a new Cybertruck instead of shipping his current vehicle from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

Shaquille O’Neal demos Amazon Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo during the Amazon After Hours during CES 2020 at The Venetian Las Vegas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Amazon Devices and Services)

Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his admiration for innovation on multiple occasions. This decision reaffirms the great admiration he feels for the design and performance of Tesla’s electric truck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaq: A car enthusiast

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his love of cars. Throughout his career and after retiring, he has collected a wide variety of vehicles, from luxurious sedans to powerful SUVs. However, it seems that the Tesla Cybertruck has captured their attention especially.

The Cybertruck is a hit among celebrities

In addition to Shaq, other public figures such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Pharrell Williams have been seen driving the Cybertruck. This fact has contributed to consolidating the image of the electric truck as a symbol of status and exclusivity.