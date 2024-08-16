Trending topics:
NBA

Former NBA star Shaq couldn't wait and makes incredible acquisition

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal makes a unique purchase and shows his passion for technology.

Shaquille O'Neal, Inside the NBA, Turner Sports attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
© Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. DiscoveryShaquille O'Neal, Inside the NBA, Turner Sports attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, has once again demonstrated his passion for technology and always being at the forefront. The former basketball player, known for his great height and charismatic personality, has decided to make an interesting acquisition.

The former Lakers and Heat player won four NBA championships: three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. In addition, he reached the finals on two more occasions: once with the Orlando Magic in 1995 and another with the Lakers in 2004.

Shaq was awarded the season’s MVP in 2000. He was also part of the NBA‘s best team eight times and was named Finals MVP three times. Let’s not forget his three All-Star Game MVPs, one of which he shared with teammate Kobe Bryant.

What is the incredible acquisition that Shaq has made?

According to information shared by Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt, Shaq has opted to purchase a new Cybertruck instead of shipping his current vehicle from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

Shaquille O’Neal demos Amazon Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo during the Amazon After Hours during CES 2020 at The Venetian Las Vegas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Amazon Devices and Services)

Shaquille O’Neal demos Amazon Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo during the Amazon After Hours during CES 2020 at The Venetian Las Vegas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Amazon Devices and Services)

Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his admiration for innovation on multiple occasions. This decision reaffirms the great admiration he feels for the design and performance of Tesla’s electric truck.

Advertisement

Shaq: A car enthusiast

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his love of cars. Throughout his career and after retiring, he has collected a wide variety of vehicles, from luxurious sedans to powerful SUVs. However, it seems that the Tesla Cybertruck has captured their attention especially.

The Cybertruck is a hit among celebrities

In addition to Shaq, other public figures such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Pharrell Williams have been seen driving the Cybertruck. This fact has contributed to consolidating the image of the electric truck as a symbol of status and exclusivity.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics
NBA

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade
NFL

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats
MLB

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats

Jerod Mayo answers who will be starting quarterback for New England Patriots
NFL

Jerod Mayo answers who will be starting quarterback for New England Patriots

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions