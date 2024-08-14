The Finalissima between 2024 Copa America champions Argentina and Euro 2024 winners Spain may not be played in 2025 as initially expected.

With Argentina lifting the Copa America 2024 in the US the same day Spain were crowned at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, fans from all over the world have immediately started to wonder about the date of the Finalissima.

The game that sees the Conmebol champions take on the UEFA winners resumed after decades of absence in 2022, with Argentina beating then European champions Italy 3-0 at Wembley.

Therefore, the expectation is to see Lionel Messi and company play Spain in the near future. However, it remains unclear when this Finalissima will take place. While many expected it for 2025, it looks like it could take more time.

According to Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain could be played in 2026 as the organizers consider next year’s schedule is too tight.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy after their sides victory during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

The report also claims there will be a meeting next week—Thursday, August 22—to discuss the date and venue for the match. It’s still uncertain whether it will be in Europe or in South America.

Finalissima between Argentina and Spain in a World Cup year?

2025 may not be a good time for the Finalissima due to schedule reasons, but 2026 will be a World Cup year. Therefore, Argentina and Spain would have to play the match before June.

The 2026 World Cup, to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will be held from June 11 to July 19. The opening match will be at the emblematic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with the final taking place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The last Finalissima was also played in a World Cup year, though. Argentina and Italy faced off in London on June 1, 2022, only a few months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.