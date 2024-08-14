Trending topics:
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Kylian Mbappe winning a title in his first official game in a Real Madrid uniform, we look back at how long it took for Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve that feat in Spain.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF with Super Cup Trophy during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid CF and Atalanta BC at Stadion Narodowy on August 14, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.
© IMAGOKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF with Super Cup Trophy during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid CF and Atalanta BC at Stadion Narodowy on August 14, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland.

By Martín O’donnell

Kylian Mbappe got off to a perfect start to life at Real Madrid. The Frenchman, who is wearing the same jersey number (No. 9) Cristiano Ronaldo wore in his first season in Spain, scored and won a title in his debut.

The 25-year-old started for Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, and it didn’t take him long to prove his coach right. Mbappe scored in his Real Madrid debut only 68 minutes into the game.

Los Blancos were leading 1-0 thanks to Federico Valverde, so the former PSG star’s goal allowed them to play the rest of the game in complete control to win the title in Warsaw, Poland.

Not many players get to lift a trophy in their first game at a new club like Mbappe did. In fact, that hasn’t been the case even for other stars who joined Real Madrid. If not, ask Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts The UEFA Champions League trophy following his sides victory in during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts The UEFA Champions League trophy following his sides victory in during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Unlike Mbappe, Ronaldo went trophyless in first season with Real Madrid

The Portuguese superstar, who joined the Merengue in 2009, went trophyless in his first season in the Spanish capital. Ronaldo had to wait until his second year with Real Madrid to celebrate his first title at the club.

Advertisement
How many UEFA Champions League titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

see also

How many UEFA Champions League titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

CR7’s first trophy in a Real Madrid uniform came in the 2011 Copa del Rey. Ronaldo played an instrumental role in that achievement, scoring the winner in extra time in the final against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Mbappe still has long way to go to match Ronaldo’s Real Madrid legacy

Following the 2011 Copa del Rey, it was nothing but success for Cristiano in Madrid. The Madeira native left Spain in 2018 with all these titles under his belt: four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two LaLigas, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ronaldo became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with an impressive 450 goals in 438 appearances. Mbappe already started his chapter at the club on the right foot, but still has a long way to go to match what CR7 did at the Bernabeu.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys
NFL

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys

Colin Kaepernick gets shocking offer for possible return to the NFL
NFL

Colin Kaepernick gets shocking offer for possible return to the NFL

Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed
Soccer

Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions