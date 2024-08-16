Trending topics:
NBA

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shared his thoughts of playing alongside NBA legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Devin Booker #15 of Team United States looks on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesDevin Booker #15 of Team United States looks on during a Men's Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and South Sudan

By Gianni Taina

Team USA secured its fifth consecutive gold medal by defeating France 98-87 in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final, with standout performances from LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Devin Booker was another of the team’s highlights in the first phase group games.

Unlike previous tournaments, the road to gold wasn’t easy for Steve Kerr’s squad. The global basketball landscape has evolved, with more international teams boasting NBA talent. This was evident in the pre-Olympic friendlies when Team USA narrowly edged out South Sudan by just one point.

This year’s Team USA roster was stacked with superstars, a stark contrast to the 2020 Olympics lineup. While Booker was part of that previous team, the addition of heavyweights like James and Curry elevated the squad’s profile to new heights.

Booker reflects on playing with LeBron and Curry

Though Booker already claimed his first Olympic gold in Tokyo, he emphasized how special it was to share the court with James and Curry in Paris. Speaking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Booker said, “This experience was totally different from the first one. Not taking anything away from that, but the atmosphere, obviously Stephen, LeBron joining us—this experience is right up there with any other in my lifetime.”

Lebron James #6 high fives Devin Booker #15 of Team United States. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lebron James #6 high fives Devin Booker #15 of Team United States. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Seeing both James and Curry compete on the international stage was a rare spectacle, and Booker clearly recognizes the significance of playing alongside these icons as they led Team USA to victory after victory.

Each Olympic tournament has its own distinct flavor, but with James, Curry, and Kevin Durant likely making their final appearances for Team USA, this run will be remembered as a truly special chapter in the program’s storied history.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

