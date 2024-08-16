Mourinho reveals who is the most talented soccer player: “Neither Messi nor Cristiano surpasses him”

Portuguese coach Mourinho revealed that the most talented player in history for him is neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has seen his share of soccer greatness, having coached some of the game’s biggest stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo during his peak years. He’s also faced off against legends like Lionel Messi, a player Mourinho once admitted made him a better coach after their intense battles while he was at Real Madrid.

But when it comes to raw talent, Mourinho holds one player above all others: Ronaldo Nazario. “If we’re talking about pure talent and skill, nobody surpasses the Brazilian,” Mourinho said in a 2020 interview with Live Score. “He’s not like Cristiano or Messi, who have been at the top for 15 years; injuries cut his career short.”

“The talent that kid had at 19 was something incredible,” Mourinho continued. “When I was with him at Barcelona under Bobby Robson, I realized he was the best player I had ever seen. If we’re talking purely about talent, no one surpasses him.”

Mourinho first crossed paths with Ronaldo Nazario during the 1996/97 season at FC Barcelona, where the Brazilian forward left an indelible impression on him from the very first training session. That year, Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or and would go on to claim another in 2002.

Ronaldo Nazario at Real Madrid in 2002. @RMadridistaReal

Ronaldo Nazario: The striker who could have had it all

Ronaldo Nazario redefined the role of the center forward, becoming a transcendent figure in soccer history. His career, characterized by a unique blend of natural talent, explosive speed, and unparalleled goal-scoring ability, cemented his place as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emerging from the youth ranks of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo quickly caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs. His move to PSV Eindhoven marked the beginning of a meteoric rise, where his ability to change the course of a game and dazzle fans with his flair became evident.

see also Juventus and USMNT star picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Ronaldo’s arrival at FC Barcelona signaled a significant leap in his career. In Catalonia, he won titles and individual awards, showcasing his ability to blend power with finesse. However, his time at Inter Milan was marred by severe injuries that threatened his career. Despite these setbacks, Ronaldo displayed remarkable resilience, making a triumphant return to the top level of soccer.

Advertisement

At Real Madrid, Ronaldo found a new home and enjoyed one of the most successful periods of his career. His signing was part of an ambitious project aimed at restoring the club to European dominance. The Brazilian responded with goals and trophies, becoming one of the club’s most iconic players.

Advertisement

On the international stage, Ronaldo led Brazil to two World Cup victories (1994 and 2002). His performance at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan was particularly memorable, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer and was named the best player.

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe wins title in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Beyond the stats and accolades, Ronaldo left a legacy that transcends numbers. He was ahead of his time, a player who redefined the parameters of modern soccer. His ability to inspire future generations and his charisma made him a global icon. Despite the injuries that cut his career short, Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players of all time, and Mourinho’s praise only further solidifies his legendary status.