Following the devastating news about J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings have received an update that will leave their fans thrilled ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings received the unfortunate news that J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury. However, the team’s luck appears to be turning, as they have just received positive updates on one of their key players.

The Vikings have faced several challenges this offseason, with multiple players sustaining injuries earlier in the year. Among them, J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick, suffered the most significant setback and will miss the entire season.

McCarthy was poised to take over as the team’s starting quarterback following Kirk Cousins‘ departure. While his rookie season is lost, there’s still hope for the NFC North squad.

Vikings receive great news about one of their key offensive weapons

With J.J. McCarthy out for the 2024 NFL season, the Vikings are left to choose between starting Sam Darnold or bringing in a new quarterback. While Minnesota has lost a key offensive player, they have fortunately received positive news about another.

Just hours after learning that J.J. McCarthy would miss the entire 2024 season, Jordan Addison, their No. 2 wide receiver, was carted off the field with an injury, raising concerns in Minnesota.

Although the initial outlook suggested a serious injury, fortunately, that’s not the case. Addison suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday, but the Vikings have confirmed that it isn’t severe.

Addison, their 2023 first-round pick, is expected to form a dynamic partnership with Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that while the second-year wideout missed Thursday’s practice, his injury doesn’t worry the team.

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 14: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In 2023, Jordan Addison proved to be a standout weapon for the Vikings, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. This year will be a significant challenge for him, testing whether he could eventually succeed Jefferson as the team’s WR1.

Will the Vikings sign a new quarterback?

Following J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending injury, fans are questioning whether the Vikings should sign a new quarterback. Currently, the team has Sam Darnold as the primary option, but he may not be the top-tier signal-caller they anticipated for this season.

Reports indicate that the Vikings are exploring available options on the free-agent market. However, with the 2024 season fast approaching, signing a new quarterback at this stage might not be the most viable solution.

