The Buffalo Bills are widely considered strong contenders this year. However, the AFC East powerhouse will kick off the 2024 NFL season on a sour note, as a key component of Josh Allen‘s offense is expected to miss the entire campaign.

Report: Bills’ wide receiver is set to miss the entire year due to an injury

Josh Allen has established himself as an elite quarterback, consistently elevating the Bills since his arrival in 2020. Despite his efforts, he has yet to lead the AFC East team to the ultimate success.

The Bills’ front office understands that for Allen to succeed, he needs top-tier weapons around him. Unfortunately, he has now lost a crucial teammate for the entire 2024 season due to injury.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills placed Chase Claypool on injured reserve. The former Steelers receiver sustained a toe injury on July 28. Although it initially seemed minor, the situation has worsened, sidelining him for the entire season.

“It’s a shame because [some new players have] missed a considerable amount of time — Chase being one of them,” HC Sean McDermott recently said, via ESPN. “It’s just hard to evaluate when the players aren’t out there, whether it’s Chase or anybody. And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back, and we’re anxious to have him back.”

Unfortunately, placing him on injured reserve essentially rules him out for the entire 2024 season. The veteran wideout has experienced a career of highs and lows, and now he’ll have to wait even longer to prove that he still belongs among the top receivers in the league.

What is Chase Claypool’s contract with the Bills?

During his time with the Steelers, Chase Claypool was considered a promising receiver. However, his career took a downturn with disappointing performances for the Bears and Dolphins.

Earlier this year, Claypool signed a 1-year, $1.135 million contract with the Bills, including $25,000 guaranteed. Unfortunately, with his season-ending injury, he won’t be able to play this year, and his earnings will fall short of what he had anticipated.