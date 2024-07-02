Shaquille O'Neal, the former Lakers center, has weighed in on Bronny James' entry into the NBA, delivering a powerful message to critics and the league.

LeBron James has long expressed his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA. That dream is now a reality, as the Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th pick in the draft.

However, the announcement sparked debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning whether the Lakers’ decision was influenced by nepotism and whether Bronny had the talent to compete at the NBA level.

Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA legend, addressed the controversy surrounding Bronny’s draft selection and came to his defense with a clear and emphatic message.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say about Bronny James?

In the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq”, O’Neal stood up for Bronny James and urged the public to ease off the criticism. “I would like the scrutiny to get off Bronny James,” he said.

O’Neal continued, “He’s my nephew. He’s a boy. A great kid. All he wants to do is play. It’s unfortunate for the kids that have to live up to what we’ve done. I hope he gets a chance to play well. I hope he gets a chance to make a name for himself. I’m sitting watching all this criticism. All that stuff’s unnecessary.”

With this, Shaq made it clear that Bronny deserves a fair shot and that the undue criticism is unwarranted, emphasizing the young player’s potential and the challenges of living up to a legendary legacy.