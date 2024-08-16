Trending topics:
NFL

Jerod Mayo answers who will be starting quarterback for New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo has to make a huge decision between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett for the New England Patriots.

Jerod Mayo head coach of the New England Patriots
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJerod Mayo head coach of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots haven’t found their franchise quarterback of the future. Bill Belichick thought Jimmy Garoppolo or Mac Jones could be the answer and the cost him the job. Now, it’s time for Jerdo Mayo to make his call.

A few months ago, during the 2024 Draft, the Patriots had the No.3 overall pick. Although there were many rumors of a possible trade, Mayo and the team’s front office never doubted.

Drake Maye of North Carolina was always the plan as a possible next star in the NFL. For Robert Kraft, the Patriots have to become a Super Bowl contender soon and that’s why he made such a huge decision by parting ways with Belichick.

Who will be the starting quarterback for 2024 Patriots?

Although Drake Maye showed extraordinary signs of adaptation to the NFL during his first two preseason games, head coach Jerod Mayo still hasn’t made a final decision between the rookie and a veteran like Jacoby Brissett.

“We have three more days of training camp practices and it’s our job as coaches to evaluate and the competition isn’t over. They have to show not only themselves and the coaches, but also their teammates. We always talk about competition and that’s at all spots. So, even if Drake beats Jacoby, he earned that role. If he is better than Jacoby, then he’ll play and he’ll start.”

Jerry Jones has \&#039;found\&#039; ideal quarterback to replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

see also

Jerry Jones has "found" ideal quarterback to replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics
NBA

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade
NFL

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats
MLB

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats

Video: Carlos Alcaraz shows surprising frustration and smashes his racket in loss to Gael Monfils
Sports

Video: Carlos Alcaraz shows surprising frustration and smashes his racket in loss to Gael Monfils

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions