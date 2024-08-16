Jerod Mayo has to make a huge decision between Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett for the New England Patriots.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots haven’t found their franchise quarterback of the future. Bill Belichick thought Jimmy Garoppolo or Mac Jones could be the answer and the cost him the job. Now, it’s time for Jerdo Mayo to make his call.

A few months ago, during the 2024 Draft, the Patriots had the No.3 overall pick. Although there were many rumors of a possible trade, Mayo and the team’s front office never doubted.

Drake Maye of North Carolina was always the plan as a possible next star in the NFL. For Robert Kraft, the Patriots have to become a Super Bowl contender soon and that’s why he made such a huge decision by parting ways with Belichick.

Who will be the starting quarterback for 2024 Patriots?

Although Drake Maye showed extraordinary signs of adaptation to the NFL during his first two preseason games, head coach Jerod Mayo still hasn’t made a final decision between the rookie and a veteran like Jacoby Brissett.

“We have three more days of training camp practices and it’s our job as coaches to evaluate and the competition isn’t over. They have to show not only themselves and the coaches, but also their teammates. We always talk about competition and that’s at all spots. So, even if Drake beats Jacoby, he earned that role. If he is better than Jacoby, then he’ll play and he’ll start.”