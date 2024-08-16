Trending topics:
Soccer

Juventus reportedly makes shock decision with USMNT star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is now completely removed from the Juventus roster as the Turin club had been aiming to sell the American midfielder. However, recent reports suggest that this situation might be changing.

Weston McKennie with Juventus.
© IMAGOWeston McKennie with Juventus.

By Kelvin Loyola

Weston McKennie enjoyed a strong 2023/24 season with Juventus, providing 7 assists in 34 games. Despite this, his performance in the Copa America was disappointing for the USMNT, and his future with Juventus was a topic of speculation throughout the tournament.

Juventus had been looking to “cash in” on McKennie, particularly since contract renewal talks had stalled late last season. The American was reportedly seeking a significant salary increase, from around €3 million to €5 million annually.

Even though he is in the final year of his contract and transfer talks have cooled, both Juventus and McKennie are now reportedly open to discussing new terms for a longer commitment. This development could potentially see McKennie reintegrated into the Juventus first team.

Is Weston McKennie back at Juventus?

According to Matteo Moretto, discussions between McKennie and Juventus have resumed, which may lead the team to reassess their stance on the box-to-box midfielder.

McKennie has demonstrated his capability at the high level required by Juventus. Over four seasons with the club, he has played 134 games, scored 13 goals, and provided 15 assists. He has also won three domestic cups with Juventus.

Weston McKennie’s current contract with Juventus is set to expire in June 2025.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

