Former Golden State Warriors star Al Harrington shared his thoughts on the Kyrie Irving saga and showed his support for the Brooklyn Nets player.

Throughout his career, Kyrie Irving has been one of the most pointed-at-players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star isn't afraid to speak his mind or choose his own route, which often doesn't sit well with the public eye.

This time, the controversial star has been in the eye of the storm for his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Kyrie, he's not an anti-vaxxer but won't cave in to any kind of mandate. He wants to be the voice of the voiceless.

Whether you agree with him or not, one thing's for sure: He'll stand by his word. That's why former Golden State Warriors star Al Harrington recently said that he's fully supportive of him and everything he does.

Former NBA Player Al Harrington Says He Fully Supports Kyrie Irving

"The kid is unbelievable. Whenever people need anything he is like the first one there. You know writing a cheque," Harrington said on Gilbert Arenas' 'No Chill Gil' Podcast. “I support Kyrie. I support everything he’s about."

"Kyrie is just on a journey finding himself. Nothing’s wrong with that. It just happens to be in the public eye while he’s doing it," Harrington added. “He loves the hoop. That’s his craft. He hoops 7-8 hours a day, we discredit that. These media personalities, they kill you. And then when you come back it’s all good.”

Right or wrong, you have the right to make a decision. Kyrie shouldn't be crucified for that, regardless of how we feel about how smart or on-point his decision was. He's dealing with the consequences of that choice.

Even so, Brooklyn Nets fans aren't likely to forget about this any time soon and it's unlikely that they'll welcome him with open arms when he's given the chance to suit up for the franchise again.