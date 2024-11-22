Josh Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, is dominating on the field and building a vast fortune with his talent. With multimillion-dollar contracts and endorsement deals, his net worth reflects his success.

Josh Allen, the talented quarterback who has transformed the Buffalo Bills into formidable contenders in the AFC, is not just a phenomenon on the field but also off it, becoming a fan favorite for many.

Since his National Football League debut in 2018, he’s proven to be a powerhouse of achievements, leading his team to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and securing key victories.

His rise was meteoric and after a memorable performance explosion in 2020, he solidified himself as one of the league’s top players. But beyond his athletic feats, he’s also capitalized on his success. Here, check out his net worth…

What is Josh Allen’s net worth?

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has a net worth of $70 million as of November 2024. His annual salary with the team, coached by Sean McDermott, is $40 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Josh Allen (17) during the Steelers vs Bills game on August 17, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

The figure comes from his substantial earnings in the NFL, totaling over $113 million since being drafted in 2018. In 2021, he signed a six-year contract extension worth $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed.

He has successfully capitalized on his achievements, building an impressive fortune thanks to his contract with the Bills, lucrative endorsement deals with giants like Pepsi and smart investments in various companies.

Josh Allen’s endorsements

Josh Allen has secured endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, PepsiCo, Microsoft Surface, and Tommy Armour Golf, which generate around $4 million annually, according to a report by Forbes.

He has also made strategic investments, including a collaboration with Aaron Rodgers‘ RX3 Growth Partners, and embarked on a pistachio farming project, which could potentially bring in millions more in revenue.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023. (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Although the exact amounts Allen earns from each of his endorsement deals are not public, it is known that sponsorships represent a significant part of his wealth, especially with major brands like New Era, Gatorade and Gillette.

It is estimated that other high-profile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes earn between $10 and $20 million annually just from sponsorship deals. Also, he has invested in various companies, such as Hydrant, TMRW Sports and OnCore Golf.

As for his plans, such as planting pistachio trees on his family farm in California, this new venture could generate an additional $6.5 million annually, according to AS USA, which would further increase his net worth.