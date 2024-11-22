NBA News: JJ Redick reveals unconventional method for coping with loss after Lakers' defeat vs Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers endured their first home loss of the 2024-25 NBA season on Thursday night, falling to the Orlando Magic in a nail-biting finish. Following the defeat, head coach JJ Redick unexpectedly shared insights into how he approaches such challenging moments.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first home loss of the 2024-25 NBA season at Crypto.com Arena. Despite holding the lead for much of the game, the Orlando Magic staged a strong second-half comeback to secure a narrow 119-118 victory. After the game, head coach JJ Redick was asked about how he handles such defeats and offered an unexpected response.

“I go to a very dark place,” Redick said in a serious tone, prompting surprise from the assembled media. However, he quickly clarified, “Literally, it’s the basement. I turn the lights out and I watch film,” laughing at his own quip and lightening the mood following the Lakers’ tough defeat.

Redick’s response offered a glimpse into the unique methods he employs early in his coaching career. Unlike his playing days, where the emotional toll of losses might linger, the Lakers’ head coach focuses on immediate improvement. By analyzing game footage in his self-described “dark place,” Redick dedicates himself to identifying and addressing areas for improvement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the loss, JJ was quick to acknowledge his team’s effort, contrasting it with other defeats this season. “Every loss is frustrating,” he noted. “We’ve had five losses now. There are certain losses where you can point to a lack of will, competitiveness, and physicality to start a game.” But reflecting on the game vs Orlando, he added: “I thought our guys competed and were physical.”

Advertisement

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

What went wrong for the Lakers?

The Lakers started strong, building a slim 7-point lead by halftime. However, the Magic got better in the third quarter, and the Lakers struggled to regain control. “They disrupted the flow, which a zone can do sometimes,” Redick explained. “To be honest, I don’t think it disrupted us for more than a couple of possessions. I know we didn’t score for a stretch there, but we got good shots.”

Advertisement

Key moments in the final minutes ultimately decided the game. Redick pointed to a few crucial plays, including missed free throws and a late three-pointer by Franz Wagner. “I’ll have to rewatch every possession in the last couple of minutes,” Redick admitted. “Overall, I felt comfortable with our execution up until those moments.”

see also NBA News: Stephen A. Smith gets brutally honest on Bronny James and Lakers G League decision

What’s next for the Lakers?

The loss drops the Lakers to a 10-5 record, placing them fourth in the Western Conference standings. They’ll face a significant challenge next Saturday as they host the Denver Nuggets, their playoff rivals from last season. The matchup provides an opportunity for redemption and a chance to solidify their position among the West’s elite teams.

Advertisement