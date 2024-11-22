NFL News: Dan Quinn gives final status of Commanders' Marshon Lattimore ahead of game vs Cowboys

Dan Quinn revealed the latest information on Marshon Lattimore's status heading into the game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

Marshon Lattimore came to the Washington Commanders in early November following a trade with the New Orleans Saints and has yet to make his debut. This Friday, in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the cornerback’s final update was reported by head coach Dann Quinn.

Lattimore had already missed his last game with the Saints, but speculation about his trade suggested it was a way to stay healthy and protect himself before changing teams. However, his absence was prolonged during his time with the Commanders.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been sidelined with an injury that has kept him out of the two games Washington has played since joining the franchise. On Friday, coach Dan Quinn said Lattimore is not fully recovered and will miss the game against the Cowboys.

Quinn had said earlier in the week that he was hopeful Lattimore would be able to practice, at least partially, but the Commanders cornerback was unable to make it and now the team will have to hope that his physical condition improves by next week.

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What is Lattimore’s injury?

Lattimore is dealing with a hamstring injury, an ailment that occurred in mid-October. His last appearance of the current season was in the Week 8 game between the Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, where he contributed two combined tackles.

When is Lattimore expected to make his debut with the Commanders?

The Commanders are anxious to see Lattimore on the field, but at the same time they know they acquired him with a downside, which is his recovery time. The Washington franchise is hoping the cornerback can make his debut next week against the Tennessee Titans. If he does not, they will have a bye week where the former Saints player can get ready.