Whenever you trade for one of the best players in the NBA, especially if you’re already a championship contender, expectations tend to be high. Those teams aren’t there to mess around; they want to win the whole thing, night in and night out.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have the second-best record in the league, yet it still doesn’t feel like they’re as good as they used to be last season. Damian Lillard has been great offensively more often than not, but they clearly miss Jrue Holiday on defense.

Whatever the case, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to be too satisfied with the way his team has played thus far. Following a tough home loss to the Houston Rockets, he made sure to put the entire organization on their toes.

Giannis Wants Everybody To Do Better

“At the end of the day, this is not the end of the world. It’s not the end of the world, for sure,” Giannis said. “It’s a start for us to go the direction that we want to go. This is not who we are. This is not who we are. And if we keep on this pace, I don’t think we’re going to get where we need to get to.”

Giannis didn’t want to point any fingers or put the blame on the coaches or the players. Instead, he made sure to hold every single person accountable, including the equipment manager:

“We have to be better,” Giannis said. “We have to play better. We have to defend better. We have to trust one another better. We have to be coached better. Every single thing, everybody has to be better. Everybody. It starts from the equipment manager. He has to wash our clothes better.“

All jokes aside, Giannis believes the team as a whole needs to put up a stronger effort if they intend to fulfill their destiny and become a legitimate championship contender:

“The bench has to be better. The leaders of the team have to be more vocal,” the Greek Freak continued. “We have to make more shots. We have to defend better. We have to have a better strategy. We have to be better. We have four months to get better, so let’s see.”

Adrian Griffin Wants The Team To Be Smart

Notably, coach Adrian Griffin also acknowledged that his team hasn’t performed up to the expectations this season, adding that they need to play a smarter and more disciplined brand of basketball:

“You got to continue to execute and do the things that go into winning,” the coach said. “But it’s an area that we got to continue to get better. We’re fortunate to get a couple of leads, but we got to maintain those. We got to play smart. I thought we were fouling a little bit too much when we don’t need to, on drives, reaching in, and putting them in the bonus. We got to be a little bit more disciplined on the defensive end.”

Even with a first-year coach and despite these woes, the Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the potential and talent to take anybody down in a seven-game series. They just need to find more consistency.