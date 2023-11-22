The Milwaukee Bucks faced mockery and criticism when they used a first-round pick on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who some NBA scouts have deemed a fringe second-round player at best. Needless to say, time proved they were right to believe in him.

Giannis has made great strides to become the two-way superstar he is nowadays. He’s a dominant rim protector and an unstoppable force when he drives through the lane, and he can fill the stat sheet on any given night.

Nonetheless, as much as his numbers have usually gone up, some basketball purists still believe he doesn’t have a bag of moves. They claim he’s physically gifted but not actually skilled to play the game of basketball.

Giannis Claims He Has A Bag

That’s why the former NBA champion got sick and tired of that narrative. He claimed he has a bag he keeps on the low and vowed to make a fool of those who dare question that the next time they face the Milwaukee Bucks:

“There’s a narrative out there that’s false. I got a bag,” he said. “But it’s good like this. Keep it on the low. When you get your ass here to Milwaukee, and you get embarrassed, you go back home and start contemplating life. Taking a shower thinking, ‘I didn’t know Giannis had a bag.’”

Gilbert Arenas Disagrees

Notably, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas doesn’t seem to agree at all. Just last season, he claimed it was about time the media stopped talking about Giannis as the best player in the league.

Per Arenas, Giannis doesn’t understand the game of basketball. He doesn’t understand the fundamentals, how to prepare his body, and how to incorporate more moves into his repertoire:

“When you say preparation, understanding this game,” Arenas explained. “From the ins and the outs of it. I’m saying from a guy that didn’t have the physical gifts; I had to use my tools — I had to understand the game inside the game. So I had to know refs, refs’ names, what rules I can bend, what rule are not bendable. Where the referees stand, so I know what moves I can use that they can’t catch. He doesn’t understand that part of the game, right now, his game is all physical.”

Truth be told, Giannis is one of the most accomplished players in today’s game, and that takes some knowledge. If it were just about physical gifts, then his brothers wouldn’t be sitting at the bottom of the bench; they share the same gene pool.

Giannis may not have a flashy crossover or Stephen Curry’s handles. He might not be able to work his way into a turnaround fadeaway shot like Kobe Bryant, but he’s more than just an athlete.

He’s learned how to make great reads as a defender, and his playmaking keeps getting better because he knows where his teammate is supposed to be at all times. As for whether he has a bag or not, we’ll just have to wait and see if he can back up his words on the court.