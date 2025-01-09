Patrick Kane has become one of the most prominent players in the National Hockey League, as well as one of the wealthiest due to his immense talent on the ice, especially in his position as right winger.

Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, he has been recognized for his exceptional ability to create plays and score decisive goals, becoming a cornerstone of the sport.

His career took off quickly with the Blackhawks, where he became a key figure by helping the team win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Now that he is with the Detroit Red Wings, his earnings have increased…

What is Patrick Kane’s net worth?

Patrick Kane‘s story is a testament to success and perseverance, from his beginnings in Buffalo to becoming an iconic figure in the NHL. As of January 2025, he has a net worth of $28 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on December 07, 2023. (Source: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Sportskeeda also reported that he has an annual salary of $10.5 million. Throughout his career, he has signed significant contracts. In 2009, he signed a five-year extension worth $31.5 million, solidifying his status as a hockey star.

Later, in 2014, he committed to the Blackhawks with an eight-year extension worth $84 million, reflecting both his value and performance. He also received several individual awards, such as the Hart Trophy in 2016.

In 2024, he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings worth $4 million, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid players in the league, as Spotrac reported. This move marked a new chapter in his career.

Not only has he been a fundamental piece, but also for the NHL in general. His legacy includes unforgettable moments, such as his overtime goal in the 2010 Stanley Cup final and his impact on the sport remains significant.

Patrick Kane’s career earnings over the years

New York Rangers

2022-23 | $674.1 thousand

Chicago Blackhawks

2022-23 | $6.2 million

2021-22 | $6.9 million

2020-21 | $7 million

2019-20 | $9.8 million

2018-19 | $12 million

2017-18 | $13.8 million

2016-17 | $13.8 million

2015-16 | $13.8 million

2014-15 | $6.5 million

2013-14 | $6.5 million

2012-13 | $3.5 million

2011-12 | $6 million

2010-11 | $6.5 million

2009-10 | $875 thousand

2008-09 | $875 thousand

2007-08 | $875 thousand

Patrick Kane’s endorsements

Patrick Kane has become one of the most successful and recognized players in the NHL, not only for his skill on the ice but also for his ability to secure endorsement deals with well-known brands.

Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on December 09, 2023. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Among his most prominent contracts is his relationship with Bauer Hockey, a leading brand in hockey equipment and apparel. His connection with the brand represents quality and performance—values that he embodies himself.

In addition, Chevrolet has chosen him as one of its ambassadors, participating in advertising campaigns that link Kane’s image with high-performance vehicles, aligning with his profile as an elite athlete.

Over the years, he has also worked with major global brands like McDonald’s and Gatorade, appearing in commercials and promotions that have helped expand his reach outside the hockey world.

Patrick Kane’s real estate assets

Patrick Kane has diversified his investments through high-profile real estate properties. In 2021, he purchased a Mediterranean-style villa in Lake Forest, Illinois, for $5 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda.

This property spans approximately 1.2 acres and features a five-bedroom residence and a swimming pool. Prior to his move to the Detroit Red Wings, he sold a property in Chicago, making a profit of $2.5 million.