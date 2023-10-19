How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A great matchup is coming to the schedule as the last opportunity for both teams before the regular season starts next week with a confrontation between championship aspirants. The Los Angeles Lakers will encounter the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Stadium in the 2023 NBA Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

The Lakers have made an intriguing number of signings in the offseason to avoid repeating last year’s mistakes, retaining significant pieces to become candidates. They have played five games in the preseason thus far with a record of two victories to three defeats. Something for the fans to consider is that Darvin Ham has confirmed the starters are expected to play three quarters.

The Suns appear as another one of the multiple contenders aiming to dethrone the reigning champions Nuggets this season. They have taken significant steps toward their goal including trading for Bradley Beal in the offseason. In the preseason they have won three of their four matchups preparing for the competition.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Preseason this Thursday, October 19. The game will be played at Acrisure Stadium.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Spectrum Sports and NBA TV are the other options.