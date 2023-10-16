The Philadelphia 76ers — and, more specifically, Daryl Morey — continue to hold onto James Harden against his will. The former MVP called him a liar and openly demanded a trade, yet he refuses to take a penny on the dollar for him.

However, the Sixers might not have much of a choice at this point. With the start of the NBA season just one week away, they have no leverage right now, especially considering the lack of league-wide interest in Harden’s services.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly remain engaged in trade talks for Harden, who also wants to play there. Nonetheless, they’re reluctant to give up two first-round picks and/or Terance Mann on any deal, and they know they’re only bidding against themselves right now.

Clippers Could Pursue Malcolm Brogdon Instead

Even with Russell Westbrook, the Clippers are in need of a lead guard, which was made evident by their reported interest in Jrue Holiday. With that in mind, they could pivot and shift their attention toward Malcolm Brodgon, who should be easier to get.

“Outside factors have also complicated those discussions. Both the Clippers and Sixers made attempts to trade for Jrue Holiday during his brief stay in Portland, and the Clippers continue to have interest in Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon,” reported Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

The Portland Trail Blazers have no use for Brogdon with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons there, and they’d gladly part ways with him in return for draft capital. He’s not the scorer or playmaker Harden is, but they don’t need that much offense with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard by his side.

Harden No Longer Trusts The Sixers

This should put plenty of pressure on Morey and the Sixers to try and deal Harden soon. He’s playing ball and has been a professional throughout training camp in the preseason because he’s looking forward to being traded, and his attitude could take a major U-turn if he doesn’t feel like the Sixers are actively trying to get him traded.

Harden has already stated that there’s no way to repair his relationship with Morey. He no longer trusts him, and he has no intention whatsoever of extending his stay with the organization any further:

“For me, it’s just, trusting people you’ve known for over a decade,” Harden said. “And when I got traded here, my whole thing was I wanted to retire a Sixer. I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer. The front office didn’t have that in their future plans. It’s literally out of my control. It’s something I didn’t want to happen, to be in this position. But I’ve got to make a decision for my family.”

Morey has a history of overpricing his assets and holding onto them for long, perhaps longer than he should. At this point, it’s the market — not him — the one that’s setting a price for Harden, and he needs to take whatever the Clippers are willing to give up for him before his trade value plummets even further.