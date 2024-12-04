Is LeBron James retiring after this season? Former NBA champion shares shocking take on Lakers star

LeBron James is currently in his 22nd NBA season. About to turn 40, he remains one of the league’s most influential players and arguably the top star for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, recent poor results and underwhelming performances have fueled speculation about the Akron-born legend’s future in the league, with even Jeff Teague weighing in.

“LeBron needs to rest a little bit, bro. Age is actually catching up with him. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it like this. He’s really slowing down,” Teague remarked on the Club 520 Podcast, commenting on both the Lakers’ recent struggles and LeBron’s individual performance. Jeff didn’t hold back on his predictions: “I ain’t gonna lie—I think he might retire after this year.”

The NBA champion, who won with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, also shared a unique perspective on LeBron’s plans. “I think he wants to do it differently. He’s probably got a documentary going right now, recording everything he’s doing,” Teague speculated. “I can’t see LeBron having a year where he’s not still top 20 in the league.”

Cleveland, OH, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague, center, and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis, left, during the first quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Monday, April 17, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Teague isn’t the only one speculating

In addition to Jeff Teague, other prominent basketball figures have recently weighed in on LeBron James’ future in the NBA, especially after his lackluster performances with the Los Angeles Lakers, including their 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Monday.

“We get to a point when you’re a champion where we ask why you’re still playing, as opposed to stepping away on a high,” said Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, referring to LeBron’s current situation. “If you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and you’re not going anywhere, we’re asking… what are you still playing for?”

This statement is especially striking considering that just a few weeks ago, Smith himself had praised LeBron’s performances, calling him “a top-five player on the planet at age 40.” It’s a reminder of how quickly things can change in the dynamic world of the NBA.

LeBron continues to shine

While the criticism of LeBron James‘ recent performances with the Los Angeles Lakers is valid to some extent, it may be overblown when considering the bigger picture, rather than just focusing on his most recent games.

Despite the struggles of the Lakers, LeBron has remained one of the team’s standout players, with only Anthony Davis posting better numbers. In comparison to the rest of the league, LeBron continues to hold a prominent position, even if he’s no longer the dominant force he once was. Currently, he ranks 30th in average minutes played (34.9), 35th in points per game (22.0), and 20th in defensive rebounds (7.1).

These stats show that LeBron still has enough left in the tank to remain a key figure in the NBA and continue playing an important role for the Lakers, all while chasing his fifth NBA title and adding to his already impressive record-breaking career.