NBA News: LeBron James sends clear message to Lakers fans amid three-point shooting struggles

The ongoing GOAT debate hasn’t shielded LeBron James from criticism, especially among Los Angeles Lakers fans dissatisfied with his recent performances in the NBA regular season. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron has not been as impactful as usual, and his struggles beyond the arc are proving costly for the Lakers.

Adding to the team’s woes, a 29-point loss to the Timberwolves has sparked questions about the future of head coach JJ Redick. In his first season as an NBA head coach, Redick has faced scrutiny for inconsistent results. The Lakers‘ 12-9 record has fans expressing their frustrations on social media, with the team currently sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron, fully aware of his recent struggles, addressed the fans’ concerns. “I’ll lean on hard work to get out of this shooting slump,” he stated. With significant challenges ahead, the Lakers’ star aims to recalibrate and help the team return to its winning ways.

LeBron’s three-point shooting woes

LeBron James’ shooting struggles have been a key factor in the Lakers’ recent losses. Despite a victory over the Jazz, one of the league’s more inconsistent teams, James’ numbers in the past few games tell a troubling story.

Over his last four outings, LeBron has surpassed 20 points only once, against the Jazz. In the most recent game, he scored just 10 points, marking one of the lowest performances of his storied career. Moreover, in three of these games, he has recorded single-digit field goals and shot below 45% from the field.

Perhaps most concerning for fans is his inability to connect on three-pointers. Over four consecutive games, LeBron has attempted 19 shots from beyond the arc without converting a single one. This slump is starkly contrasted by his earlier season performance, where he made 40 of his 97 three-point attempts.

LeBron’s career challenges: Reflecting on past struggles

Throughout his illustrious career, LeBron James has delivered exceptional numbers that cement his status as one of basketball’s all-time greats. However, his most underwhelming season to date came with the Lakers in 2020-2021, when he scored just 1,126 points. That year, he converted 422 of 823 field goals and made 104 of 285 three-point attempts—figures that marked career lows in scoring efficiency.

Even during his rookie season with the Cavaliers, LeBron posted a 29% three-point conversion rate, hitting only 63 of 217 attempts. While understandable for a rookie, this early inconsistency contrasts sharply with his legacy of excellence.

Now, as LeBron continues to add to his record-breaking 40,935 career points as the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, his ability to assist and create plays remains intact. Despite nearing his 40th birthday, LeBron’s commitment to refining his game and leading the Lakers is undiminished. However, fans are left hoping that the current shooting slump is merely a bump in the road.