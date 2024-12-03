NBA News: LeBron and JJ Redick publicly disagree on James’ role with the Lakers this season

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers endured a tough 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. LeBron James had a subpar performance, sparking a debate about how much involvement “King” James should have during this NBA regular season. Opinions on the matter diverged between the player and head coach JJ Redick.

During the post-game press conference, Redick was asked whether it was sustainable for LeBron to play every game of the season. “We are measuring the players and we can tell when a guy is running hot,” JJ said, taking a moment to gather his thoughts.

“He does a remarkable job of taking care of his body and recovering, but I don’t know if it’s in the best interests of him or us if he does that,” Redick continued, clearly indicating his plan to rest James at certain points during the season. “But if he’s feeling well and good, he should play. But obviously, we want to manage that the best we can.”

This approach seemed logical, given Redick’s focus on player health, especially for LeBron, who is in his 22nd NBA season and will soon turn 40. The strategy of managing his minutes and rest could help preserve James for the postseason. However, LeBron himself has a different idea.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks upset during the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Toronto Raptors on November 10, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 10 Raptors at Lakers.

What did LeBron say?

At the start of the 2024-25 season, LeBron James made it clear that his goal was to play all 82 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, provided he remained injury-free. His determination to be consistently available reflected his enduring commitment to the team, even in his 22nd NBA season.

When informed about JJ Redick’s comments during the press conference, which seemed to contradict his goal, LeBron was asked for his thoughts. He didn’t waver and confidently stood his ground: “No, it’s a goal. We’ll see. It’s not something I’m discussing right now.”

LeBron James’ performance

The debate surrounding LeBron’s playing time has gained traction due to his recent performances. James has played in all 21 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 34.9 minutes per game — an impressive feat for a player nearing his 40th birthday.

However, the past few weeks have seen uncharacteristically low outputs from the superstar. Monday’s game against the Timberwolves was a clear example: LeBron recorded just 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 turnovers in 31 minutes, falling short of his usual dominance on the court.