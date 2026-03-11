Jayson Tatum discusses roadmap for increased workload as Celtics ramp up for postseason

One of the most significant storylines for NBA fans this month has been the long-awaited return of Jayson Tatum to the hardwood. Following a devastating Achilles injury suffered during last year’s postseason, the Boston Celtics have finally reclaimed the elite athleticism and high-IQ playmaking of one of the game’s premier superstars.

Now three games into his comeback, the All-NBA forward is already proving his generational talent remains fully intact. Despite a tough road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Tatum remained focused on the long-term plan when addressing his current workload and the team’s strategy for the stretch run.

“I could play more, but I understand the bigger picture,” Tatum told reporters while discussing his restricted minutes. “In the moment, I’m not thinking about my Achilles; I’m trying to compete and be out there, but this is part of the plan and I have to stick with it.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cautious approach is a calculated one, as Tatum works to overcome one of the most historically difficult injuries in professional sports. After a ten-month rehabilitation process, he is determined to be at full strength for the playoffs, especially after his absence proved fatal in last year’s second-round exit against the New York Knicks.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Why Tatum’s minutes are the story?

The media’s focus on Tatum’s playing time isn’t without cause, given his immediate impact upon returning to the rotation. In just 27 minutes of action against San Antonio, he dropped an efficient 24 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals, providing a vivid reminder of the elite production he maintained prior to surgery.

Advertisement

see also Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game stats compared to Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant’s record games

While his box score numbers are eye-popping, Tatum remains deeply conscious of his physical limits and the necessity of being healthy for a championship push. By prioritizing a “ramp-up” phase now, he is positioning himself to deliver peak performance when the stakes are highest in late May and June.

Advertisement

With the superstar duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reunited, the Celtics are entering a new phase of their regular-season campaign. Currently sitting at an impressive 43-22, Boston is once again a legitimate threat to secure another banner and cement their status as the team to beat in the East.

SurveyAre the Celtics a serious candidate to the NBA title with Tatum back in the roster? Are the Celtics a serious candidate to the NBA title with Tatum back in the roster? already voted 0 people

Advertisement