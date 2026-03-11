Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE: 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu, for the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Both heavyweights are desperate to secure a first-leg advantage before the series shifts to England for the decisive return match next week.

The Spanish giants reached this stage after overcoming Benfica with a 3–1 aggregate victory in the knockout play-off round. Meanwhile, Manchester City secured their place by finishing as one of the top eight teams during the league phase, exempting them from the previous play-off round.

While Pep Guardiola’s team enters as slight favorites, Real Madrid will rely on the legendary Bernabeu atmosphere to overcome a challenging injury list that includes Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.