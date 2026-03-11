Trending topics:
champions league

Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE: 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Real Madrid face Manchester City in a pivotal first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Stay here for minute-by-minute updates from this elite European showdown!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Jr. of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu, for the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Both heavyweights are desperate to secure a first-leg advantage before the series shifts to England for the decisive return match next week.

The Spanish giants reached this stage after overcoming Benfica with a 3–1 aggregate victory in the knockout play-off round. Meanwhile, Manchester City secured their place by finishing as one of the top eight teams during the league phase, exempting them from the previous play-off round.

While Pep Guardiola’s team enters as slight favorites, Real Madrid will rely on the legendary Bernabeu atmosphere to overcome a challenging injury list that includes Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement

Real Madrid and Manchester City clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid face Manchester City today at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Leg 2 of 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals today
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Leg 2 of 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals today

Champions League: Karim Benzema breaks a Lionel Messi record in UCL knockout stage
Soccer

Champions League: Karim Benzema breaks a Lionel Messi record in UCL knockout stage

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Lineups for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Lineups for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona vs Napoli: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 UEFA Europa League in the US and Canada today
Soccer

Barcelona vs Napoli: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 UEFA Europa League in the US and Canada today

Better Collective Logo