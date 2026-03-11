NY Rangers get key update on J.T. Miller ahead of final stretch of NHL season

The New York Rangers got a key update on J.T. Miller after the player took part in the team’s morning skate before the game against Calgary. The veteran was on the ice with his teammates, a development that quickly drew attention considering the uncertainty that had surrounded his status in recent days.

Miller’s participation is an encouraging sign for the Rangers as they navigate the final stretch of the season with almost no chances to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.

However, after good results following the Olympic break, J.T. Miller could provide an important boost for the Rangers to show general Chris Drury and head coach Mike Sullivan how the roster might be constructed during the offseason.

What happened to J.T. Miller with NY Rangers?

J.T. Miller suffered an upper body injury and, on March 3, he was placed on injured reserve by the New York Rangers. At the time, the move created uncertainty around his availability, especially with the regular season entering a critical stage.

Because of the nature of the injury and the timing late in the season, many believed that Miller might not return before the end of the campaign. The decision to place him on injured reserve only fueled speculation that his year could potentially be over.

Now, things have suddenly changed. Drury warned that the Rangers would try to win games instead of thinking early about a rebuilding process. Miller could be a key asset to do that.

