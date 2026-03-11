World Baseball Classic: Why is Aaron Nola playing for Italy?

Aaron Nola will represent Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, giving the national team a major boost to their pitching rotation. The veteran MLB starter brings experience and durability, instantly becoming one of the most important arms on the roster.

Italy are looking to build on their surprising run to the quarterfinals in the 2023 tournament. With Nola now leading the rotation, the team gains a true frontline starter capable of facing some of the strongest lineups in international baseball.

Nola’s decision to join the Italian squad is connected to his family heritage and his relationship with the team’s coaching staff. His eligibility comes from his paternal lineage, as his great-grandparents emigrated from the town of Nola, near Naples, to Louisiana.

Family heritage behind Nola’s decision

The connection to his Italian roots played a key role in Nola’s decision to pitch for Team Italy. Representing the country allows him to honor his family history while competing on an international stage.

Aaron Nola #27 of the Phillies throws against the Marlins. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Italy’s roster includes several MLB players, such as Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Lorenzen, giving the team one of its most talented squads in tournament history.

The World Baseball Classic allows players to represent a country even if they were not born there, as long as they meet certain heritage or eligibility requirements. Harrison Bader’s case with Team Israel is one example of how these rules make room for players with family or cultural ties to join a national roster.

The tournament environment, where every pitch matters, provides a sharper challenge than standard Spring Training. For Nola, it’s a chance to regain rhythm, refine his command, and help Italy push for a historic run in the 2026 edition.

