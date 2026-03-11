Trending topics:
NFL

Kyler Murray could stay in the NFC for minimum deal after Cardinals release

The Arizona Cardinals have officially closed a major chapter in their franchise history. On Wednesday, the team processed the release of Kyler Murray, but the former No. 1 overall pick could stay in the NFC for a minimum deal.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Kyler Murray, former QB of the Arizona Cardinals
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesKyler Murray, former QB of the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have officially released Kyler Murray. Following the confirmation of the news, reports emerged that he could remain in the NFC with a team willing to pay him the league minimum to secure his services for the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new league year, the Cardinals finalized the departure of Kyler Murray. However, the situation isn’t entirely bleak for the quarterback, as he is already being linked to a potential contender within the conference.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Minnesota Vikings are set to make a strong push for Murray now that he is a free agent. Fortunately for the NFC North club, the financial cost of adding a two-time Pro Bowler to their roster would be remarkably low.

Vikings could give Kyler Murray minimum deal after Cardinals’ release

Pelissero revealed that the Cardinals still owe Kyler Murray $36.8 million in fully guaranteed money for this season. Because of this remaining obligation from Arizona, it would be easy for Minnesota to sign him to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal worth approximately $1.3 million.

The Vikings are reportedly not fully committed to J.J. McCarthy, whose recurring injuries have sparked internal concerns. Murray’s arrival in Minnesota would create a high-stakes competition between the two former first-round picks for the starting job under Kevin O’Connell.

According to latest reports, Kyler Murray intends to take some time to weigh his options before making a final decision. While the Vikings currently appear to be the front-runners in the sweepstakes, Murray now officially has his fate in his own hands for the first time in his career.

Cardinals updated RB depth chart with Tyler Allgeier arriving from Falcons

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
